Reprint revised MRP post GST or face legal action: Govt to companies

The government on Tuesday warned that legal action will be initiated against manufacturers for not printing the revised MRP post rollout of the GST.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government has given three months time till September to reprint the revised maximum retail price (MRP) with the implementation of the landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a series of tweets, Paswan said that prices of some commodities have fallen, while some have increased with the implementation of GST.





"Fall in prices due to lower GST should be passed on to consumers. ...The government will take legal action against vendors not declaring revised MRP after GST," he said.

The revised rates should be displayed on commodities so that consumers are aware what is the MRP of each item after GST, he added.

"The government has given time till September to reprint the revised MRP under the Packaged Commodities Rule," he said.

GST, launched at midnight of June 30, has subsumed all value added tax (VAT) and Octroi. It has four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent -- for different commodities.