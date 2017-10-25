Home prices soar between April-June in top ten Indian cities; Ahmedabad, Kanpur records highest jump

The residential property market is on an uptick if one goes by the recently released Housing Price Index (HPI) by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The index shows average housing prices rising by 8.7 per cent y-o-y in the June 2017 quarter across 10 major cities of the country. In the June 2016 quarter housing prices rose by 7.3 per cent. However, the growth in prices moderated over the previous quarter when annual growth was 10.4 per cent. The All-India HPI recorded a sequential increase of 3.8 per cent in June 2017.

The Reserve Bank releases quarterly house price index based on transactions data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur and Kochi).

Except Chennai and Kochi which saw a decline in the prices of residential property, all other cities witnessed a jump in June 2017.

However, large divergences have been registered in growth across cities. While some cities recorded double digit appreciation in prices of property, others didn't register that big increase. The maximum price appreciation happened in Kanpur (18.1) followed by Ahmedabad (17.1), Lucknow (12.8),Mumbai (12.2) and Delhi (11.8). The laggards include cities like Kolkata (7), Jaipur (4.7) and Bengaluru (3.2)

Chennai recorded a depreciation of 11.2 per cent in the property prices while Kochi saw a decline of 5.3 per cent, year-on-year. Chennai has witnessed a fall in housing prices since the last two quarters - it fell 0.9 per cent in March 2017.

City-wise, large variance was observed in sequential terms, with Delhi recording the highest rise (9.4 per cent) and Kochi recording the maximum contraction 9.2 per cent.