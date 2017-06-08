Reward for good work, punishment for bad in railways, moots Suresh Prabhu



Railway minister Suresh Prabhu today advocated for a system of reward and punishment for railwaymen depending on the performance.

He also suggested incorporating changes at the top-level to begin with which can be percolated down at the grassroots level to achieve better results.

"There should be reward for those who do well. We have to introduce it in the system. How to bring better performance to the fore and also recognise the same and those who do not perform well how to punish them," he said at a roundtable conference on human resource management of railways.

Railways has a large workforce of 13 lakh people spanning 17 zones and 68 divisions across the country.

"For example, if we are executing a project and somebody completes the project in a record time then the team implementing the project should be rewarded. Similarly if a person delays it and causes loss to the organisation, he should be penalised," Prabhu said.

Describing the railways as a "unique organisation", the minister said profit was possible in the railways but it could not be achieved while meeting the social obligations.

Highlighting the need for changes in the organisation he said, "A change can happen in railways when we realise where are the shortcomings. We must understand where do we stand."

Highlighting the need for changes in the organisation he said, "A change can happen in railways when we realise where are the shortcomings. We must understand where do we stand."

He also said the railways, as an organisation, must revisit and re-look itself to know whether it was on the right track and gear up for future.

He said the railways should become competitive and profitable while shouldering social responsibility.

Focusing on changes, Prabhu asked, "Where the change should begin with? Should we start at the bottom or from the top? Whether it should start with the track-man or the top man in railways?"

Highlighting the need for changes in the organisation he said, "A change can happen in railways when we realise where are the shortcomings. We must understand where do we stand."

He also said the railways, as an organisation, must revisit and re-look itself to know whether it was on the right track and gear up for future.

He said the railways should become competitive and profitable while shouldering social responsibility.

Focusing on changes, Prabhu asked, "Where the change should begin with? Should we start at the bottom or from the top? Whether it should start with the track-man or the top man in railways?"