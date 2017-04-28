Robert Vadra made Rs 50.5 crore without spending a single paisa: Dhingra Panel

In a report that could shed some light on potential businessmen-politicians nexus, the Justice SN Dhingra Commission has reportedly concluded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra made illegal profits of Rs 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana without spending a single paisa.

The Economic Times reported on Friday that there was collusion aimed at benefiting Vadra's company. The Dhingra commission was set up in May 2015 by BJP-led Haryana government to look into the grant of licences for change in land use in four villages of Gurgaon. The commission has sought an inquiry into properties bought by Vadra and his businesses, the ET reported.

Suman Khaitan who is representing Robert Vadra and Skylight Hospitality said that Vadra and Skylight had committed no wrong and that no laws were violated, ET reported

This is not the first time when someone is questioning Vadra's land deals. Earlier in 2013, senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka leveled serious allegations against Vadra saying that money made out of the land deals was much beyond a mere business venture.

While speaking exclusively to India Today's Managing Editor Rahul Kanwal, Khemka said: "This is not business at all. This is not even a middleman's commission. A middleman also does some job. I think this could be compared to 'Hafta collection'. It is like you are doing business here, so pay up. There was no service here."

Most of the Vadra's land deals took place when the Congress was in power in the state and it was alleged that the state officials colluded with Vadra to benefit him. Interestingly, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has challenged the constitutional validity of the SN Dhingra commission.

The Dhingra commission has inquired into over 20 properties said to have been purchased by Vadra and his companies.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday distanced herself away from her husband Robert Vadra's financial dealings with realty major DLF. The statement came after a media house questioned Robert Vadra whether a portion of the money he had received from the DLF was used by his wife to buy properties in Faridabad in Haryana.

The statement mentioned about Priyanka Gandhi having bought 5 acres of agricultural land in village Amipur in Faridabad district for Rs 15 lakh on April 28, 2006, six years prior to the purported land deal involving Skylight Hospitality. Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality company is under investigative agencies' scanner over its land deals with DLF.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office issued a statement saying, "The source of funds for the aforesaid purchase was rental income of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from property inherited by her from her grandmother Indira Gandhi. The source of funds for this or any other property acquired by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no relationship whatsoever with Shri Robert Vadra's finances and/or Skylight Hospitality and no relationship whatsoever with DLF."



