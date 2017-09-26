Rupee hits 6-month low amid uncertainty over India's GDP growth, widening fiscal deficit

BT Online
The rupee today hit six-month low of 65.28 against the dollar. On the account of heavy demand for the US currency from importers and banks, the Indian currency today came down by 18 paise. Last day, rupee had plunged 31 paise to close at a 6-month low of 65.10 after heavy buying of the US currency and concerns on the macro-economic front.
Here's what has led to current slide.
- The reports suggest that the recent economic slowdown has hit the sentiment of foreign investors who are beginning to pull out US currency from India's stock markets. India's GDP growth hit three-year low to 5.7 per cent in the April-June period from 6.1 per cent in the preceding quarter. "There is panic among foreign investors on fiscal stimulus and growth," Reuters quoted a dealer at a foreign bank as saying.
- To revive the growth, the government decided to introduce stimulus package. By some accounts, the government is thinking of spending Rs 50,000 crore to boost the country's slowing economy. However, the investors believe that stimulus package may be coming at the cost of fiscal deficit. If the government goes ahead with Rs 50000 extra spending, the move could widen the fiscal deficit for 2017-18 to 3.7 percent of the GDP from a budgeted target of 3.2 percent.
- The Reserve Bank of India's recent data revealed that the country's April-June current account deficit widened to its highest in four years as imports surged. India's current account deficit widened to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product as imports pushed the trade deficit to USD 41.2 billion from USD 23.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
- News agency Reuters in a report said that the concerns over weak macroeconomic fundamentals has led to foreign investors pulling out dollars from India's stock markets. So far this month, India has seen a net outflow of USD359 million led by a sell-off in stocks. Debt investors are also worried but they are hedging their forex risks while equity investors are pulling out, the report said.