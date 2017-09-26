Rupee hits 6-month low amid uncertainty over India's GDP growth, widening fiscal deficit

The rupee today hit six-month low of 65.28 against the dollar. On the account of heavy demand for the US currency from importers and banks, the Indian currency today came down by 18 paise. Last day, rupee had plunged 31 paise to close at a 6-month low of 65.10 after heavy buying of the US currency and concerns on the macro-economic front.

Here's what has led to current slide.

