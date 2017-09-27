Rupee in free fall; is it good or bad for you?

On the back of continuous sell out by foreign investors in the domestic markets on worries of overshooting fiscal deficit, US-North Korea standoff and the decision by the US Federal Reserve to shrink its balance sheet starting next month, the rupee fell for a second straight day on Tuesday by 35 paise to hit a fresh six-month low of 65.45 a dollar. This is lower from its Monday's close of 65.12.

On Tuesday, FIIs withdrew over Rs 1,915.54 crore on net basis from stock markets.

This fall in rupee's value against the US dollar is called rupee depreciation or depreciation of Indian rupee. Rupee depreciation means that the rupee has become less valuable with respect to the US dollar. The falling rupee spells good news for some and bad for others. Take a look



Good for:



Exporters: A falling rupee spells good news for export heavy sectors like textiles, garments, drugs, pharma and IT. They make more rupees per dollar. So if they have priced a product $1000, it would fetch them Rs 65000, an increase of Rs 2000 more on what they were making a month back.

NRIs: The weakening of rupee is a reason to cheer for NRIs. Their earnings in dollar is now worth much more. They can send much more back home in the form of remittances.

Bad for:



Foreign education aspirants: A depreciating rupee increases the cost of foreign education. Students who take foreign loans to fund their dream feel its pinch the most. So if it cost a student $ 100,000 for a management programme in the US in early August, he has to shell out Rs 63 lakh, when the price was around 63 per dollar, but with the recent fall in the rupee the same would cost him Rs 65 lakh, a whopping increase of Rs 2 lakh

Travellers: A weak rupee can play spoilsport with your vacation plans to the United States or other international destinations. The fall in the rupee means now you have to shell out more money than before for air tickets or settle for a cheaper accommodation or reducing the number of holidays planned.

Patients: For people needing medical care, a fall in rupee is a bad news. A depreciation in rupee pushes up the cost of medical care. This is because a considerable chunk of medical equipment is imported. From cardiology to cancer to orthopedic implants and consumables, all uses imported equipment The higher cost is passed on the patients.