Big twist in Ryan International School case: CBI detains Class XI student for alleged murder of seven-year old Pradyuman Thakur

In an unforeseen turn of events, a class XI student of Ryan International School, Gurgaon has reportedly been arrested for the gruesome murder of seven-year old Pradyuman Thakur. CBI interrogated the minor and is yet to release a statement. The details of the child's detention remain a bit unclear as of now.

The father of the minor spoke to India Today and alleged that the CBI tortured his son and that they were not allowed to meet their son before he was detained.

The child's father also mentioned that his son was the first person to spot Pradyuman. He further added that the investigators told him that his son murdered Pradyuman because he wanted to force the school to postpone the exams. However, sources within CBI told India Today that the boy had confessed to killing Pradyuman and that they have proof of it.

It must be pointed out here that a school bus conductor was believed to be the prime suspect in the case. The conductor was arrested on the same day of the crime and Gurgaon Police claimed that they had his confession. According to the police, Ashok Kumar, the conductor had confessed to attempting to sexually abuse Pradyuman and killed the child when he resisted. However, Kumar's family claimed that he was framed for the murder, while Pradyuman's family expressed concern that there was something else at play and that the school was hiding information. Sustained pressure from Pradyuman's parents coerced the Haryana government to transfer the case to CBI.

Pradyuman's father, Varun Thakur expressed his satisfaction to India Today at how CBI handled the case. He however mentioned that he has not been informed of the minor's arrest as of now.



Seven-year old Pradyuman was found with his throat slid inside a washroom of Ryan International on September 8 of this year. Fellow students found the body of the class II child, along with a knife next to his body. That night school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar was arrested for trying to sexually abuse the boy and eventually murdering him.