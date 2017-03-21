Salman Khan pays highest income tax in Bollywood in 2016-17; Kapil Sharma's income also sees a huge rise

Actor Salman Khan once again proved to be the Sultan of Bollywood by paying the highest advance tax beating Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, in the entire financial year 2016-17. But the one who has surprised the Income Tax (IT) department is comedian Kapil Sharma, whose income has shot up by almost 206 per cent in one year.



Indiatoday.in has an exclusive data of advance tax paid by top ten actors till March 15, 2017, which clearly shows that Salman Khan is the highest paid actor in Indian film industry. However, the department declined to give the advance tax numbers of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as all three actors are under investigation linked to Panama Papers Leak case.



Advance tax refers to paying a part of your taxes before the end of the financial year. Also called 'pay-as-you-earn' scheme, advance tax is the income tax payable if your tax liability is more than Rs. 10,000 in a financial year. It should be paid in the year in which the income is received. Ideally, the total advance tax paid by an individual is 33 per cent of the total income generated in the financial year.

For the entire financial year 2016-17, Salman has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore, as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in the last fiscal 2015-16 to the IT department i.e. growth of 39 per cent in annual income. In the fourth quarter of this year, Salman paid Rs 14.5 crore of advance tax, whereas in the same quarter last fiscal, he had paid Rs 12 crore.



In case of Akshay Kumar, who has given series of box-office hits in the last one year has seen a minor dip in his income in 2016-17. Khiladi Akshay paid an advance tax of Rs 29.5 crore in this fiscal, compared to Rs 30 crore in the last fiscal, which indicates a negative growth in his income. Akshay paid advance tax of Rs 8.5 crore in the present fourth quarter of this fiscal, whereas, in the same quarter last fiscal was Rs 14 crore.



On the third position is Hrithik Roshan, with an annual advance tax figure of Rs 25.5 crore. In the last financial year, Hrithik had paid a total advance tax of Rs 14 crore i.e. jump of 74 per cent in one year. In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Hrithik has paid an advance tax of R 6.5 crore, compared to Rs 3.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.



Comedian-turned-Actor Kapil Sharma has surprised the IT department this fiscal, thanks to his new comedy show on Sony channel. In the current financial year, Kapil has paid an advance tax of Rs 23.9 crore, compared to only Rs 7 crore in the last fiscal.



"The number indicates that Kapil Sharma's personal income has jumped by almost 206 per cent in one year", an IT official said. For the fourth quarter this fiscal, Kapil has paid an advance tax of Rs 7.5 crore, whereas, for the same quarter in the year 2015-16, the advance tax paid was Rs 3 crore.



Next is Ranbir Kapoor. Despite his box-office hit film, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", Ranbir has witnessed a dip in his personal income this year. He paid a total advance tax of Rs 16.5 crore in this fiscal, as compared to Rs 22.3 crore paid in the last financial year, a downfall of 27 per cent. In the fourth quarter of 2016-17, Ranbir paid an advance tax of Rs 5 crore, whereas, in the same quarter last year, he paid Rs 7.3 crore to the department.



Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is following the trend. He has paid a total advance tax of Rs 14.8 crore for this fiscal, compared to Rs 9.6 crore in the last financial years, a growth of 54 pc. Aamir paid an advance tax of Rs 3.9 crore in the fourth quarter till March 31, 2017, whereas, for the same quarter last fiscal was Rs 3 crore. The income tax department is surprised with Aamir's low figures, despite his film Dangal making "a profit of Rs 140 crore on the box-office."



Karan Johar is the only director in top ten highest income tax payers in Bollywood. After Kapil Sharma, Karan's personal income has sky-rocketed by almost 473 per cent in this financial year. In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Karan paid an advance tax of Rs 4 crore, as compared to Rs 35 lakhs in the last financial year. In year 2016-17, Karan paid a total advance tax of Rs 11.7 crore, whereas, in the last fiscal, he paid a total advance tax of only Rs 2 crore.



Data of female actors shared with Indiatoday.in includes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.



Despite Deepika's Hollywood movie "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", her personal income has seen minor jump of 13 per cent. For the entire financial year, Deepika paid an advance tax of Rs 10.25 crore, as compared to Rs 9 crore in the last fiscal. She paid Rs 2.75 crore in the fourth and the last quarter of this fiscal, whereas, for the same period in the last fiscal was Rs 3 crore.



The rising star Alia Bhatt has shown an improvement of 46 per cent in her income. Alia paid an advance tax of Rs 4.33 crore to the department in this fiscal, compared to Rs 2.9 crore in the last financial year. In the fourth quarter, Alia paid an advance tax of Rs 2.23 crore, whereas, last year for the same quarter, she paid Rs 2.1 crore to the department.



Kareena Kapoor Khan's personal income dropped almost 44 per cent, in this fiscal. She paid an advance tax of Rs 3.9 crore in year 2016-17, compared to Rs 7 crore in the last fiscal. For the current fourth quarter, Kareena paid an advance tax of Rs 1.2 crore, whereas, for the same period last year, she had paid Rs 2.4 crore.