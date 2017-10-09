Say bye-bye to paper tickets, IDs at Bengaluru Airport; soon check-in using only Aadhaar

If you ever fancied an idea of bypassing paper ticket, boarding pass and IDs at multiple checkpoints at Indian airports, you don't have to wait too long for it to come to fruition. In a bid to provide seamless access at various points at the airport, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has decided to make the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) fully compliant with Aadhaar-enabled entry and biometric boarding system, according to a report in The Times of India.

While the deadline for project implementation is December, 2018, the first roll out can be expected by March 2018. In next three months, domestic airlines will be brought on board while international flyers can experience the entire process from October 2018.

The decision has been taken after a two-month pilot project in February. According to the reports, BIAL has set a 325-day deadline to enforce the new Aadhaar system. The Aadhaar-enabled entry will allow passengers to be verified in less than five seconds at every checkpoint right up to the boarding gate, and reduce the screening process in 10 minutes vis-a-vis 25 minutes of times spent on screening presently. There will be seamless access across all the checkpoints at the airport and reduce waiting time considerably.

The process is also expected to speed up clearance and reduce delays at the airport. Moreover, the Aadhaar-enabled verification will boost the security purpose with time-stamped logs for every passenger.

Through this process authorities will be able to develop passenger profile if needed in the future for efficiency improvisation purpose.