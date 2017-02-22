Unbelievable! SBI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2000 notes

In a bizarre incident, State Bank of India ATM at South Delhi's Sangam Vihar dispensed 'fake' Rs 2000 notes, media reports said.

The pink colored notes had 'Children Bank of India' written in place of Reserve Bank of India and the serial number was '000000'.

The fake notes had 'churan lable' in place of the latent image and a 'PK' logo at the lower half where bank's seal is seen in the original currency note.

The note reads,"I promise to pay the barer two thousand coupens (sic) instead of - I promise to pay the bearer the sum of two thousand rupees."

According to reports, on February 6, a call centre employee withdrew Rs 8000 from the SBI ATM at Sangam Vihar. He later realised that all the four notes that the ATM dispensed were fake. He immediately approached the police station nearby to report the matter.

A cop went to the ATM and withdrew a note himself to verify the complaint and to his surprise the note confirmed the allegation.

A case of manufacturing documents resembling currency notes, using forged or counterfeit notes and of cheating has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station under IPC sections 489-b, 489-e and 420.