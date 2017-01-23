SC to hear plea today to postpone Union Budget

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea today seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, which has sought material and legal provisions in support of the PIL, preferred to go through the additional affidavit filed by the petitioner.

Advocate M L Sharma has filed the PIL to postpone the Union Budget as it could impact the polling in the five election bound states.

The PIL has said that the Centre should be directed to present the Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which would commence from April 1, instead of the proposed February 1 date.

It has also said that the central government be restrained from declaring "any relief, programme, financial budget until the states' elections are over" as they would violate the Model Code of Conduct.





The Election Commission on January 4 announced the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

Soon after the announcement of the poll dates, opposition parties had objected to presenting the Union Budget on February 1 as they feel that it would give BJP an undue advantage in the elections.

"When the Opposition had objected in 2012 during the Assembly polls to these five states, Congress had accepted their stand and postponed presentation of the Union Budget from February 28 to March 16. We want that there should be no presentation of the Budget till the elections are over," said Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

However, defending the move, finance minister Arun Jaitley took a dig at the opposition and said that they should not be worried as they think that demonetisation was an unpopular decision. He termed the change of date as a constitutional necessity.

(with inputs from PTI)

