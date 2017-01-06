Sensex, Nifty end lower as techs tumble

The Sensex and Nifty ended down on Friday from a near two-month high hit earlier in the session, as a slump in IT shares on worries over H-1B visas outweighed positive sentiment from continued gains in Asian stocks.

The Nifty IT index dropped 2.79 per cent.

The Nifty ended down 0.36 per cent at 8,243.8, after hitting its highest since Nov. 11 earlier in the day. The index ended 0.71 per cent higher for the week, its second such gain.

ALSO READ: Budget 2017 may spring sweet surprises for startups

The Sensex closed down 0.44 per cent at 26,759.23, but gained 0.50 per cent for the week.





