Sensex, Nifty likely to sustain bull run on macro data, FIIs, DIIs, rupee rally and more

Indian stock markets are scaling fresh highs. The benchmark index Sensex closed at a fresh all-time high of 30,582.6 on Tuesday. The stock market has scaled up around 15 per cent year-till-date. "The biggest factor is that India is becoming the brightest spot on investments charts globally on account of GDP growth and easing inflation. Secondly, the domestic consumer market is doing well primarily on account of lower interest rates and there is liquidity in the market," say Nikhil Khandelwal, MD, Systematix Shares.

Both domestic and foreign institutional investors have been keeping faith in this rising market. Mutual funds have invested Rs 20,868.4 crore since January 2017. Foreign portfolio investors, who turned net sellers in January, have been buying since then and have invested Rs 43,616 crore till date.

Positive domestic macro-economic data has cheered the markets. Investors' sentiments are buoyed by official data released last week -- wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) -- which showed that inflation eased in April.

According to analysts, appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also supported the equity markets.

No major event has the potential to disrupt the market rally in the near-term. Khandelwal believes, the corporate earnings till now have matched expectations and companies have registered good volume growth. Although the impact of monsoon is always over-rated but how it plays out remains to be seen. Going forward, analysts are also mindful of the impact of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax on the economy.

