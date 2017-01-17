Sensex opens higher, Nifty hold above 8,400-mark; Sun Pharma up over 1%; RIL down 2%

The Indian benchmark indices rose in opening trade over positive global cues and uptick corporate earnings.

The market looked promising despite yesterday's sentiment over the GST Council's decision to push the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax to July 1, 2017 from its crucial deadline of April 1 and IMF cutting India's GDP forcast to 6.6 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent, citing demonetisation's effect on consumption and payments.

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 27,341, up 53 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,426, up 14 points.

"We expect the index to extend yesterday's rally at least towards the downside gap area of 8460 - 8510," according to an Angel Broking report.

"Going forward, we continue with our optimistic stance and expect a good broad base rally in the market. Hence, traders are repeatedly advised to follow stock centric approach as they may fetch higher returns as compared to the index," added the report.

The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices recorded gains of 0.4 per cent, and 0.5 per cent respectively.

NTPC and TCS were the top performers on the BSE gaining 1.29 per cent and 1.22 per cent respectively.

Reliance was the top loser, down over 2 per cent on the BSE even after the company reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its net profit in the December quarter.

Global Markets

The pound sterling sagged on Tuesday as global investors are anticipate UK PM Theresa May's Brexit speech.

The sterling hovered around $1.2050 yesterday, its lowest since Oct 7.

According to reuters, she will lay out plan to exit the European Union that would see Britain lose access to the bloc's single market.

Among the Asian Markets, China's Shanghai Composite was down 15 points, the Hang Seng Index was was up 100 points while Japan's Nikkei plunged over 120 points shedding nearly 0.65 per cent off its index.

