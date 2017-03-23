Shiv Sena MP assaults Air India staff over seating issue

In a bizzare incident that took place on Thursday, a Shiv Sena MP, Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an employee of Air India.

Talking about the incident, Gaikwad, a first-time lawmaker from Maharashtra told reporters that he took off his slipper and hit the Air India employee 25 times.

The incident happened in the Morning, Gaikwad's flight from Pune landed in Delhi around 10.30 am. He reportedly denied to get down from the plane, which led into a heated arguement.

"I wanted a business class seat which he couldn't arrange for me. I hit him several times with my slipper", Gaikwad said.

Bragging about the shameful incident, the Shiv Sena MP added, "I was about to throw him down the flight, I won't leave him till he apologises."

Meanwhile, a senior airline official said, "Air India will file an FIR against Gaikwad in an hour's time at a police station near T2 Terminal of Delhi airport. We have filed an internal committee to inquire into the incident."



