Singaporean passport is the most powerful in the world; India ranked 75, below Uganda, Rwanda

The Indian passport could be the most powerful identification document in the country, but when it comes to the global scene, it fares rather poorly. The Passport Index developed by Arton Capital ranks national passports on the cross-border access it grants to citizens based on its 'visa-free score'. The visa-free score essentially reveals how many countries would grant the passport holder visa on arrival or visa free passage to the country.

The index takes into account 193 countries and six territories. The scores are based on the number of countries that would give free passage to the passport holder.

With a score of 159, Singapore bagged the top spot. This is the first time the passport of an Asian country is named the most powerful.

The Indian passport was ranked 75, and had a score of 51. It ranked below countries like Saudi Arabia with a score of 69, Zimbabwe with 62, Uganda with 61, Rwanda 54, even Togo that is one of the smallest countries in the world with 53.

However, India ranked above Bhutan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. With a score of 22, Afghanistan was the lowest ranked.

The ten most powerful passports in the world belong to the following countries:

1. Singapore (159)

2. Germany (158)

3. Sweden, South Korea (157)

4. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom (156)

5. Luxembourg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal (155)

6. Malaysia, Ireland, USA, Canada (154)

7. Greece, New Zealand, Australia (153)

8. Malta, Czechia, Iceland (152)

9. Hungary (150)

10. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia (149)



Since Donald Trump came to power, USA slipped in its ranking.



Another ranking of travel access, Visa Restrictions Index, also ranked Singapore in the fourth place. Singapore's top ranking has come after Paraguay relaxed its restrictions for Singaporean passport holders.