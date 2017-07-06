Justifying the GST Council's decision to go for multiple tax rates under the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the multiple tax rates were to ensure that there would be no inflationary effect due to its implementation.

"If the tax rates on goods or services, currently at 4-5 per cent, are increased to 12 per cent or 18 per cent, there would be a sharp increase in the inflation," said Jaitley at the GST Conclave today, organised by the India Today group.

He said that while fixing the rates, the council primarily worked on two principles - revenue neutrality and equivalence.

"The principle of revenue neutrality is to ensure that the government does not lose out on tax revenue post-GST. The principle of equivalence means that the tax rates on most of the goods and services remain the same or close to the existing rates," he explained.

Jaitley also brushed aside the comparison with other countries where GST has one or two tax rates. "Those are mostly developed countries where they do not have a substantial portion of the population below the poverty line like us. Therefore, to expect GST to have only one or two rates in India is not possible," the Finance Minister said.

One cannot expect the government to levy a tax on hawai chappal and BMW car at the same rate, he added.

Ideally, there should be one standard GST rate instead of the two - 12 per cent and 18 per cent - but he hoped that in the future, the two rates would converge into a single standard rate of 15 per cent.

The biggest criticism of GST in its current form is the multiple rates with six different slabs - 0.25 per cent, 3 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28per cent. Besides, there are three different cesses at 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 15 per cent, to be levied on certain goods falling under the 28 per cent tax slab.

Single GST rate would have caused inflation: Finance Minister

Dipak Mondal

