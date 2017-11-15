SIP gains retail investors' interest in October; industry garners Rs 5621 crore

The retail investors' interest in Systematic investment plan or SIP option of investment in mutual funds continues to be on the rise. While in the month of September the retail investors had put in Rs 5516 crore, in October the industry garnered Rs 5,621 crore. According to fund houses, the increased interest in the instrument is on account of investor education and robust performance of equity schemes.

While the average SIP size is about Rs 3,250, the mutual fund industry has added about 8.86 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average during the FY18. Currently, domestic mutual funds have about 1.73 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes.

SIP is an investment methodology offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest as small as Rs 500 per month periodically at fixed intervals - say, once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. One can give a standing instruction to debit the same from the bank account every month or write a cheque. Besides investing in a disciplined manner, SIP help gain the advantage of rupee cost averaging.

On the other hand, mutual funds have been pouring in record money into equities. The net flow of domestic mutual funds into equity markets crossed Rs 1-lakh crore during calendar year 2017.

In the previous year, the same had put in Rs 29,374 crore. The recent flow is a three-fold jump over the same period previous year, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.

The investments made by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) too have risen. In the calendar year 2017 investment of Rs 48,190 crore in the equity segment vis-a-vis Rs 43,280 crore in the same period last year, as per NSDL.