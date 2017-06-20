Smriti Irani unveils world's largest cushion

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani today unveiled the world's largest cushion at an exhibition here.

At the inauguration of the Heimtexil India fair here today, Irani said India's home textile business this year has contributed 12 per cent to the country's overall shipments globally.

She said the initiative, organised by Messe Frankfurt India, has witnessed a 30 per cent increase in exhibitors this year, which shows the capacity of Indian businesses to come up with new ventures as well as the appetite of the country's consumers or buyers.

India is set to host its first-ever mega textile fair in Gandhinagar on June 30. A total of 180 companies from India, Bangladesh, China, Korea, Thailand and Nepal are participating in the Heimtexil and Ambiente India 2017 fair.