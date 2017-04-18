Monsoon will be 'normal' this year, says IMD

The Southwest Monsoon will be "normal" this year in India, a news which will augur well for the farming community and the economy.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General K J Ramesh said there would be good distribution of rainfall across the country.

"The country will receive 96 per cent of Long Period Average," he said.

Anything between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA is considered as "normal". Anything under 96 per cent is considered as "below normal" and 104-110 per cent of the LPA as "above normal".

Last year, the IMD had made an initial forecast of "above normal" rainfall, but it belied its prediction and ended the seasons with normal precipitation.

Last year, the southern peninsula had registered deficient rainfall and several parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala reeled under drought-like situation.