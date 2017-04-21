SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav yet to pay outstanding electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh; reveals surprise inspection at his home

A surprise inspection by the electricity department on Thursday at Samajwadi supremo Mulayam Singh's residence revealed that the SP head has not yet cleared his electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh.

The inspection also revealed that the 77-year old leader is using more electricity than allowed at his bungalow in Etawah, his constituency in the state, reports news agency ANI.

According to thenews report, the permissible limit of 5 kW is being busted by at least eight times at his residence.

At the time when electricity officials visited Yadav's bunglow, located in Civil Lines, he was in Lucknow.

The bunglow reportedly has more than six rooms, its own air-conditioning plant with a temperature-controlled swimming pool and many elevators.

The report further stated that he has been given the time till April 30 to pay the outstanding bills. Officials also changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW in lieu of payment for the larger allotment.

The move comes after CM yogi Adityanath launched the mission eliminate the VIP culture in the state.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre have entered into an agreement which promises to provide 24x7 power supply to all the households in the state.

On 11 April, during the second meeting of the UP Cabinet, chief minister Adityanath had ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 20-hour at tehsil level and in Bundelkhand. Energy minister Sharma had said that the ambitious 'Power for All' pact will also help in meeting the Centre's target of making the state energy efficient by 2018 and help ensure power in all UP villages before 2019.





