SSC recruitment process: Procedure begins to fill 1,100 IMD seats, apply on ssconline.nic.in

New Delhi Last Updated: July 19, 2017 | 00:00 IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the recruitment application process for the post of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD) Examination.
The last date to apply for the same is 8 August. Interested candidates can apply on the SSC official website, ssconline.nic.in .
Selected candidates have to appear for an open competitive examination for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant in IMD, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, in the Level 6 of the Pay Matrix.
Here are the eligibility criteria for the same:
- A candidate should not be of more than 30 years of age.
- Candidates holding a Bachelor's Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Computer Applications or a Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised Institution/University or equivalent are eligible to apply.
- The applicant must have passed 10+2 examination from a recognised board or equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics as core subjects.