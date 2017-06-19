Start Up India Hub launched to strengthen start up ecosystem; govt plans SAARC start up meet

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) today launched the Start Up India Hub in an effort to strengthen the start up ecosystem in the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was present at the launch of the event.

"We are reflecting the inputs we have been getting from you. I would want the engagement to be dynamic. Keep it coming," Sitharaman said while addressing start up entrepreneurs.

"We are trying to expedite the distribution of funds and make tax benefits more meaningful," she added.

Sitharaman also said that the government was planning to organise a start up summit for SAARC nations. The exchange programme would benefit starts ups in the SAARC countries, Sitharaman said.

The main purpose of Start Up India Hub is to facilitate the resources for helping start ups, including easier access to funding, less tax burden, right infrastructure.

Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP listed down all the actions that have been taken to support start ups in the country.

"By taking continuous feedback, we have been able to innovate our policies. We hope to do much better that what we have done so far," Abhishek said.

"We want to make sure every possible support is given to the start ups in India," he added.

Start Ups in India can go to the Start Up India Hub website and register on the portal to get access to useful information related to funding, networking, incubators.



