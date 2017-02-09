State of the state: Uttar Pradesh under Akhilesh Yadav

Niti Kiran
Uttar Pradesh (UP), with a total population of 199 million, accounts for 16 per cent of the country's total population. The state, with a literacy level of 69.72 per cent, goes to the polls between February 11 and March 8. Incumbent Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is busy showcasing his achievements during his five years in power. The opposition parties though claim that the state is still a laggard and an underperformer. Here's a reality check.
- The economic output of the state has grown at a fast clip. Its gross domestic product of has risen almost 3 percentage points between 2012/13 and 2015/16, from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent.
At 2011-12 prices; provisional data for 2015/16; growth figures in per cent
- Rapid growth has helped its debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio decline
In per cent: RE: revised estimates; BE: budget estimates
- However, its gross fiscal deficit as a per cent of GSDP has marginally widened to 2.9 per cent in 2015/16 from 2.5 per cent in 2012/13
In per cent: RE: revised estimates; BE: budget estimates
- The state government does not seem to be very keen on social sector spending in a big way with skimpy growth of 0.9 percentage points over five years
RE: revised estimates; BE: budget estimates; * Includes expenditure on social services, rural development and food storage and warehousing under revenue expenditure, capital outlay and loans and advances by the state governments; In per cent
- The per capita net state domestic product has risen significantly
Base year 2011-12; (At Constant Prices); In Rs
- The youngest CM has pressed the accelerator for growth in the state with over 200 projects completed between March 2012 and December 2016 in various sectors.
Count refers to the number of projects for which cost details are available Total Projects Completed : All Industries; cost in Rs million
- As per the latest available data , the state saw an addition of 373 factories between 2011/12 and 2013/14