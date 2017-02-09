State of the state: Uttar Pradesh under Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh (UP), with a total population of 199 million, accounts for 16 per cent of the country's total population. The state, with a literacy level of 69.72 per cent, goes to the polls between February 11 and March 8. Incumbent Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is busy showcasing his achievements during his five years in power. The opposition parties though claim that the state is still a laggard and an underperformer. Here's a reality check.

The economic output of the state has grown at a fast clip. Its gross domestic product of has risen almost 3 percentage points between 2012/13 and 2015/16, from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

Rapid growth has helped its debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio decline





However, its gross fiscal deficit as a per cent of GSDP has marginally widened to 2.9 per cent in 2015/16 from 2.5 per cent in 2012/13







The state government does not seem to be very keen on social sector spending in a big way with skimpy growth of 0.9 percentage points over five years





The per capita net state domestic product has risen significantly





The youngest CM has pressed the accelerator for growth in the state with over 200 projects completed between March 2012 and December 2016 in various sectors.



