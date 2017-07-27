Stink bombs imported from Israel won't work in India, says CRPF

The CRPF, which conducted tests of sewage-smelling 'Stink bombs' from Israel says it will work on Indians due to 'higher threshold of tolerating stench'.

"We used it on a captive crowd consisting of CRPF personnel and general public. But they managed to tolerate the smell without much difficulty. Maybe Indians have a higher threshold of tolerating stench," Hindustan Times quoted a CRPF official who was part of the team which tested the bomb as saying.

"Those who can ignore smell can drink the liquid also," the report quoted another official who has seen a report of the test.

Stink bomb, also called Skunk, were imported to control stone pelting crowds in Kashmir. The CRPF, which assists the local police in maintaining law and order in the state has been looking for a non-lethal alternative to pellet guns.

Skunk or stink bombs come in liquid form which can be mixed with water and sprayed from the water cannons.

After trying out PAVA shells, BSF has also turned to capsicum gel-based teargas to quell mobs in the Kashmir valley and elsewhere.

The non-lethal munition can be used by security forces at any location in the country where there is a law and order problem but the largest inventory of the product is expected to be shipped to the valley owing to the incidents of stone pelting.