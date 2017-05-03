Super-Luxury Maharajas' Express launch two new lines in South India with special offers

India's super-luxury trains have been a popular option for tourists and travellers willing to experience India's rich heritage and culture and explore the myriad of cities, towns and villages in royalty.

Expanding the network of its super-luxury trains, the Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have announced two new lines of their flagship luxury train Maharajas' Express.

These two new lines have been named as 'Southern Sojourn' and 'Southern Jewels' which will cover prominent destinations in West and South India.

Although the lines will be open to the public and tourists on September 2017, the Railways have planned attractive offers only for domestic travellers during the monsoon period of June-July 2017, in a bid to promote the launch of the new Maharajas' Express.

The Southern Sojourn - Monsoon Special starts from Mumbai on 24th June 2017 through Goa, Hampi, Mysore, Cochin, Alleppey and terminates at Trivandrum.

The Southern Jewels - Monsoon Special departs from Trivandrum on 1st July 2017 and terminates at Mumbai covering Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysore, Hampi and Goa.

Every destination has a visit to monuments and local sight-seeing for its travellers and even opportunities to enjoy traditional cultural performances at Cochin, a visit to the Coir Factory and a cruise experience with lunch at Alleppey and much more along the each city.

These jounreys will span a time period of 8 days and 7 nights.

The regular trip of Southern Sojourn will start from Mumbai on 9 Sep 2017 and Southern Jewels will start from Trivandrum on 16 Sep 2017.

"On the booking of first adult on twin sharing at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will be on Complimentary Basis," said the Railways in a press release.

Additionally, a guest booking a 'Deluxe Cabin' can upgrade to a 'Junior Suite' by paying only 50 per cent of the difference in tariff between the two fares.

Fares under the monsoon special itenararies of the Maharaja Express are as follows:

Passengers are allowed to avail part of the total journey, limited o a maximum of 2 nights 3 days on a fixed price of USD 500 / Rs 33250.00 per day per person on twin sharing basis. And for single occupancy basis the charges are USD 800 / Rs 53200.00.