Supreme Court suspends ban on trade in cattle for slaughter

The Supreme Court suspended on Tuesday a government order that had banned the trade of cattle for slaughter, giving relief to the multi-billion dollar beef and leather industries that employ millions of workers.

The government in May decreed that markets could only trade cattle for agricultural purposes, such as ploughing and dairy production, on the grounds of stopping cruelty to animals.



The Supreme Court, in issuing its decision, stressed the hardship that the ban on the trade of cattle for slaughter had imposed.

"The livelihood of people should not be affected by this," Supreme Court Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said in his ruling.



Last month, Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre over the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country after a PIL was filed by a Hyderabad-based NGO.

Petitioner Mohammed Abdul Faheem Qureshi, who moved the top court on June 7, 2017 challenged the government notification, saying it violates the right to free trade.

