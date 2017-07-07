Suresh Prabhu flags off new weekly express train from Indore to Guwahati

In a step towards improving the connectivity with northeastern parts of India, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu today flagged off a new train from Indore to Guwahati.

The Weekly Express Train will cover a distance of 2280 Kilometers in about 50 hours. Every Thursday, the train will begin from Indore at 2 pm and reach Assam on Saturday at 2:25 pm.

The train will start the next day from Guwahati for Indore at 5:15 am in the morning with the schedule to reach the destination at 7:10 am in Indore on Thursday.

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet that the new train service would improve connectivity in the region.

The coaches in the train are of German model LHB type and reportedly different from traditional coaches. The train consists 10 sleeper class, 2 AC three tier, 1 AC two tier, 3 General class compartments.



Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, he has focused on multiple projects including power, road and railways to ensure that the north-east is connected with all parts of India.

Earlier in May, the Prime Minister inaugurated India's longest road bridge which connects Dhola in Arunachal Pradesh to Sadiya in Assam, spanning 9.3 km across the Brahmaputra.

Inaugurating the project, the Prime Minister said: "The bridge will open gates for economic growth in the region and bring an economic revolution. We are confident that Eastern and North Eastern India have great aptitude to take the nation to new heights."



