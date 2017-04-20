Taj Mansingh hotel on sale: Here's how Tata fought with NDMC and lost

Ending a year-long battle over the lease agreement of iconic Taj Mansingh, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed civic agency New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC to e-auction the five-star hotel.

The Taj Mansingh is being run by Indian Hotel Company Ltd (IHCL), a Tata Group firm, but NDMC is the owner of the building. The Apex court has asked the civic body to grant six months "breathing time" to IHCL to vacate the hotel in case they lose out in the e-auction.

