Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for alleged confidentiality breach

Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on its ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry for alleged confidentiality breach.

The notice dated December 27, alleges Mistry of making confidential and sensitive information in his filing in the National Company Law Tribunal, The Hindu Business Line reported.

"As part of the petition, without there being any requirment to do so, the petitioners have deliberately included in the petition as exhibits confidential data, business strategies, financial information pertaining to the business affairs of Tata Sons, Tata group companies and joint ventures," The Business Line qouted the notice as saying.

The legal notice sent by law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas on behalf of Tata Sons states: "By passing on confidential and sensitive information accessed by you in you capacity as a director of Tata Sons to companies owned and controlled by your family, that is the petitioners, you have acted in complete violation of your confidentiality undertakings to Tata Sons, your fiduciary duties towards Tata Sons and your obligations under the Tata Code of conduct."

Earlier in the month, Mistry had resigned from all Tata Group companies and moved NCLT seeking to protect Tata Sons from "oppression and mismanagement".

Soon after resiging from the group, Mistry issued a statement and said: "It is time to shift gears, up the momentum and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata group."

