Tejas Express: Stolen headphones, scratched LED screens reported post maiden run

In an incident which reflects gross misuse of public services, passengers of Tejas Express, the country's first high-speed semi-luxurious train, took away headphones, damaged LCD screens, soiled the toilets and littered the entire train during its maiden journey from Goa to Mumbai.

The matter came to light when several passengers travelling subsequently complained that they were not given headphones to connect to LCD screens. Media reports said at least 12 of the high quality headphones provided for infotainment were missing.

Others also complained the Wi-Fi on the train wasn't active.

This is not the lone incident. On May 22, Tejas Express was vandalised by unidentified men while on its way from the Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala to Mumbai. The window glasses were found broken, ANI reported.

The 20-coach Tejas Express is the first Indian Railways' train to have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches. Automatic doors are operational only in metro trains in the country, while gangways in trains are open from the sides.

The train, manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala boasts of cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines and individual LCD screens.

The train runs between Mumbai and Karmali (Goa) five days a week during non-monsoon period and three days a week during monsoon by halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations.

Tejas coaches are equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics.

There are also water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers. The train's interior colour scheme matches the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.

Besides offering TV shows and movies in the train, the LCD screens are also used for providing passenger-related information and safety instructions.

Tejas coaches have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.

