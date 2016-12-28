Tender process for six-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway begins

The dream project of six-laning of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will soon be a reality as the National Highways Authority of India has commenced the tender process for the development of the road.

Tender for the proposed expressway, which will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 90 minutes, was first started on December 6. NHAI has divided this project into two packages. The total cost incurred would be Rs 4495.01.

Online bidding for the same will end on January 5 at 5 PM.

With two-lane service roads on each side and three-lane main carriageway in every direction, the expressway will have ten lanes in total.

NHAI's new project is expected to boost the IT sector in Mysuru as the absence of broad roads between the cities and poor infrastructure, were the main reason for not taking off the IT industry.

It is also expected that the new expressway will attract investors to the city.