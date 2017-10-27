TERI Water and Sanitation Report calls for new financing options to improve Swachh Bharat Mission

Newer models of sanitation finance are needed to enhance the scope and effectiveness of the Swachh Bharat Mission. 'State of Urban Water and Sanitation in India'- a joint report by the TERI University, USAID, and Coca-Cola India, recommends establishing a legal framework for safe and sustainable sanitation in urban areas.

The Surat Municipal Corporation's energy generation initiatives and sale of recycled water have been flagged in the report as exemplary instances of self-financing by urban local bodies; it suggests devolution of powers to urban municipalities.

Recommending stringent regulatory measures for scientific management of solid waste, faecal sludge, and sewage, the report suggests that local bodies enforce 'polluter-pays' norms. It also suggests maintaining more detailed data records to help city managers create cleaner cities. Specifically it says, information about waste collection, the cost of city service, and how waste is treated in each city, will help managers better understand the needs of these cities, vis-a-vis their goals under the government's key social sector scheme.

Acting as a snapshot of the efforts made since the beginning of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the report focuses on the best practices to help policy makers. It also examines three years worth of policies and programs to improve access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

The goal for this project was the creation of lasting education programs designed by experts for students and city officials that would help change policies and community behaviours. "This new report, the policy briefs, discussion papers, strategy paper, and model curriculum will help current and future policy makers choose the best ways to help their communities become cleaner, faster. We are proud to have been a part of this effort with TERI University and Coca-Cola. This program contributes directly to the U.S. Government's commitment to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to support access to improved sanitation," explained Paul Seong, Deputy Director, Office of Social Sector Initiatives, and USAID.