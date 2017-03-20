The state of Uttar Pradesh

The BJP government is in the saddle now in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with Yogi Adityanath as the new chief minister. The BJP in its election campaign had vociferously claimed that the state under Akhilesh Yadav was a laggard and an underperformer. Here's a closer look at the state of UP.

The economic output of the state has grown at a fast clip. Its gross domestic product has risen almost 3 percentage points between 2012/13 and 2015/16, from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

Rapid growth has helped its debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio decline

However, its gross fiscal deficit as a per cent of GSDP has marginally widened to 2.9 per cent in 2015/16 from 2.5 per cent in 2012/13

The Akhilesh Yadav government does not seem to have been very keen on social sector spending in a big way with skimpy growth of 0.9 percentage points over five years

The per capita net state domestic product has risen significantly

Yadav had pressed the accelerator for growth in the state with over 200 projects completed between March 2012 and December 2016 in various sectors.