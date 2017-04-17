Time to pay surged price again? Ola, Uber drivers to go on strike from tomorrow

Delhities will feel the extra heat this summer as drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber have decided to go on a strike once again.

The drivers have taken a call for strike as their demands were not met by their respective firms.

However, the protest would be for a day but the shortage of cabs on a weekday will impact the customers badly.

The kaali-peeli taxi drivers have also announced to join the day-long protest.

1.5 lakh app-based taxis in Delhi-NCR have decided not to take out their vehicles on April 18. They have planned a protest march to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines from the Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara, said a report published in the Hindustan Times.

In February also, drivers of both the companies went on a 13-day long strike, which ended after a meeting of Ola, Uber drivers with the Delhi government and company managements.

The Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi (SDAD) that was leading the strike claimed that Ola has agreed to its demands, however, the management of the company refused to comment on the assertion.

Thousands of drivers working with the two taxi aggregators had gone on indefinite strike against "low" fares and "lacking" basic amenities their employers provide them.

Tomorrow's strike has been called by the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, which led the February agitation.

"There has been no satisfactory response from either the companies or the Delhi government. Our demands have not been met, nor has there been any assurance given to us of any resolution. We have tried to get ourselves heard through peaceful means earlier, but it has not worked. On Tuesday, we will blockade the roads and will make sure that no taxi or auto operates on the roads," informed Sarvodaya Driver Association, Chairman, S P Soni to the Economic Times.

However, Ola and Uber both have declined to comment over the matter.