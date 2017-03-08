To get social scheme benefits, pregnant women will now have to enroll under Aadhaar

The government has made the enrollment for poor pregnant women mandatory under Aadhaar to get maternity benefits. The Centre said that poor women who deliver babies in healthcare facilities would get the benefits of Janani Suraksha Yojana only if they would have enrolled under Aadhaar.

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs issued a notification which said that women beneficiaries have been given the time of 50 days to enroll for an Aadhaar number. The last date for the same would be March 31, 2017.

After the new rules would come into effect, to enjoy the benefits, pregnant women would have to show their Aadhaar enrollment slip, or an application for enrollment to the concerned department, along with another identity proof such as a voter ID card, or ration card.

The National Health Mission's website defines Janani Suraksha Yojana as a safe motherhood intervention under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) being implemented with the objective of reducing maternal and neo-natal mortality by promoting institutional delivery among the poor pregnant women.

This scheme was launched in 2005 and has been implemented in all states and UTs with special focus on low performing states. It provides the cash assistance with delivery and post-delivery care to the poor women.

Meanwhile, to avail free cooking gas (LPG) connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, poor women also need to register under Aadhaar.

While the Government in October last year had made the unique identification number mandatory for everyone to get LPG subsidies, it has now extended the same for free cooking gas connections to women of BPL households.

"Individual beneficiary desirous of availing the benefits under the scheme (PMUY) is hereby required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication," said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Those below poverty line (BPL) women looking to avail free LPG connection but do not have the Aadhaar number, have been asked to apply for it by May 31.

ALSO READ: D-Mart IPO hits market today: What brokerages have to say





