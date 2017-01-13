Top online portals sell synthetic manjha despite ban

Just ahead of Makar Sakranti on January 14 - when kite-flying is enjoyed as a popular sport in several states like UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka - online advertisements for the lethal variety of manjha (flying strings) have gained visibility.

Leading shopping portals like Amazon, eBay and MegaSale4u have explicit advertisements up for 'bareek' (fine glasspowder coated), nylon and 'extremely sharp quality' manjhas.

Some of them, like the one on Amazon, even have attractive deals for customers offering them delivery the very next day. Another one on MegaSale4u described its dark green manjha as "made sharper and stiffer by being treated with powdered glass." It even recommends use of polyester thread to fly kites, looking down upon plastic threads.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered a clear ban on these on December 14, 2016. Several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab have passed notifications prohibiting their sale and use.

DANGEROUS FOR HUMANS, BIRDS ALIKE



Activist Abhinav Srihan said, "Synthetic manjhas act like fine knives. Often, bikers are not even able to see them before their throats are slit. In the most recent incident, a four-year-old girl in Nashik, Maharashtra, got seriously injured from a stray manjha while playing on January 9. A day before, again in Nashik, a man got injured while riding his bike while his minor daughter, who was riding pillion, fell and died."

"The traditional cotton variety of manjhas (called saadi) is coated with crushed tubelight and bulb powder, and metallic powder, in various manufacturing units in Bareilly, Amritsar, etc. thousands of birds, including rare eagles and vultures, have died," he explained.

Several advertisements on eBay said flaunts extremely sharp manjha with 'bareek' variety.

Tariq Adeeb, who has fought the case against 'Nylon' manjhas in Supreme Court and NGT, said, "This is a clear violation of the order of the government and the NGT. The government should seize their stocks (of fine, strings."

"The synthetic manjhas -which go by different names like nylon, polyester and monofilament - come much cheaper in the price range of Rs 400-500 as compared to the traditional cotton (saadi)," he said. A response could not be received from either Amazon or eBay despite emails.

In association with Mail Today

