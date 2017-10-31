Tour South India aboard this special winter train for 13 days for just Rs 10,790

Have you been planning a road trip or an extensive trip across the southern states but somehow never ended up going? Then we have some very exciting news for you. Indian Railways has come up with a new and special offering that could satiate your wanderlust. The IRCTC is flagging off a special 800-seater winter train from Chandigarh that will take you on a religious tour of South India. The IRCTC is now accepting bookings for the tour that will start on December 1.



The Dakshin Bharat Yatra will continue for 12 nights and 13 days. Passengers will be able to get on board from Delhi Cantonment, Jaipur and Bhopal as well.

The package will cost every passenger Rs 10,790. The fare is inclusive of a second class sleeper ticket along with accommodation in non-AC halls or dormitories and three vegetarian meals every day. Not only that, tour escort and buses for sightseeing are accounted for as well.



Destinations that will be covered on this tour are Tirupati, Kanchipuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mysore and eventually Bangalore.



One can visit the website and book the tickets online. Alternatively, one could also book the tickets from the Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.



Now, all you need to do is get those leaves sanctioned!