Tourist facilities worth Rs 100 cr to come up in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today laid the foundation stone for various tourist facilities at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Ranjit Sagar Lake in Basohli in Jammu region.

She said Rs 100 crore would be spent on developing various facilities in the catchment areas of the Dam.

The maiden project aims at developing high-end logistic and recreational facilities for tourists at the scenic spot.

Describing Ranjit Sagar Dam as the local Disneyland, Mufti said the place has beautiful and astonishing lagoons which need to be optimally promoted for different adventure and water sports.

She said the place has the potential to match any other foreign destination in the world and the government is working on a comprehensive plan to bring this spot into the tourist limelight.

She said the dam is one of the most beautiful in the world and the beautiful lagoons can be a major attraction for the nature and adventure lovers.

The chief minister said the state government has given a boost to tourist activities in Jammu region and developmental projects to the tune of Rs 350 crores are underway in Jammu division to improve tourism facilities and focused attention is being laid on the developing other areas as well.

