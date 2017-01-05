Trader booked for not paying tax worth Rs 58.42 lakh

A trader here has been booked for alleged fradaulent practices in his business and not paying tax to the tune of Rs 58.42 lakh, police said today.

The trader, who owns three firms in the city, had allegedly indulged in the fraudulent practices between 2008-2009 and 2011-12 and did not pay the tax, an officer at Rabodi police station said quoting a complaint filed by the Sales Tax department.

Offences were registered last evening against the person under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and also VAT Act-2002, police said.

As per the complaint, the trader, without effecting any sales, prepared fake receipts and got benefit worth several lakhs and then failed to pay the tax.

No arrest has been made so far, police said, adding that a probe is on in the mattter.