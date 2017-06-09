UP Board Results 2017 LIVE: Class 10, Class 12 results on upresults.nic.in; Rs 10,000 prize for girls

The UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced minutes from now on the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP)'s official website upresults.nic.in. About 60 lakh students who took the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are eagerly waiting for the results that will decide the course of their future. The UP Board has disclosed that 3404571 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th exam and 2624681 students took the UP Board Class 12th exam this year. The UP Board results are likely to be announced at approximately 12:30 p.m. on upresults.nic.in.

Unlike other education boards such as ICSE , CBSE, which give out the results of Class 10 and Class 12 on separate dates, UP Board announces results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on the same date. Since about 60 lakh students have taken the UP Board examinations, there is likely to be a huge rush in finding out the Class 10 and Class 12 results when it's announced. Hence, it would not be surprising if UP Board's official website upresults.nic.in slows down due to high traffic. It's common for an education board's website to go slow on result day.

Here's how UP Board students can check Class 10, Class 12 exam results on upresults.nic.in :

Students can Log in to the official website, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Class 10 students can click on 'Class 10th Results 2017'

Class students can click on 'Class 12 Results 2017'

The website will ask for the roll number of the student.

The results will be visible on the website once the student click 'submit' after typing in the roll number

Students need to send the following SMS: SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Delay in UP Board results, mass cheating problem, Rs 10,000 for women students

The state elections in Uttar Pradesh this year meant a delay in UP Board examination this year, which subsequently caused a delay in UP Board Result 2017.

The new government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, pledged to crack down on 'nakal mafia' in the state to stop the problem of students cheating in examinations. In fact, English Examination for Class 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Board was postponed at two centres after an incident of mass cheating, according to a report on DNA.

Students who score above 90 per cent in the Board exams, meanwhile, will have their marks re-evaluated. This is likely to upset top performers.

The new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has made an announcement that would cheer of girl students. Adityanath has announced Rs 10,000 reward for every girl who passed class 10th in UP Board exams. Adityanath, who made the announcement on his birthday on June 5, hopes to promote education of girls through the move.

