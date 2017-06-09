UP Board Results 2017 declared: Fatehpur girls Tejasvi Devi, Priyanshi Tiwari top Class 10, Class 12 exams

The UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 was declared today much to the excitement of students who look forward to the next chapter in their early career. The results were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP)'s on its official website upresults.nic.in. About 60 lakh students had sat for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations. There were more students taking the UP Board Class 10 examinations than those taking Class 12 examinations. A total of 3404571 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th exam and 2624681 students for the UP Board Class 12th examination.

The pass percentage is 81.6% for Class 10 and 82.5% for Class 12 in this year's UP Board examinations. Amarnath Verma, Director of Secondary Education UP, declared the results during a press conference at the UMSP's office in Allahabad.

UP Board Class 10 topper is Tejasvi Devi from Fatehpur who scored 95.83 %. UP Board Class 12 topper is Priyanshi Tiwari who scored 96.20 %. The UP Board had decided to revaluate marksheets of students who scored over 90 per cent this year to make sure nothing unfair occurred.



UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 students were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared, but the UP Board's official website did not receive an update despite saying "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2017 Results likely to be announced on 9 June 2017 at 12.30 PM" and "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2017 Results likely to be announced on on 9 June 2017 at 12.30 PM onwards".



UP Board students could finally check their results from approximately 1 p.m when the link on the website started working. The UP Board's website also advised Class 10 and Class 12 students to verify the marks with hard copies of the marksheet from the board. Getting the hard copy, however, is likely to take time as the UP Board results are first announced on the internet days before the UP Board sends the marksheets to schools for distribution to Class 10 and Class 12 students who took the exams.

"The Results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university," the website said.

Here's how UP Board students can check Class 10, Class 12 exam results on upresults.nic.in :

Students can Log in to the official website, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Class 10 students can click on U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2017 Results

Class students can click on "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2017 Results"

On the next page, students will have to fill in the roll number and school code (As given in Admit Card)

The results will be visible on the website once the student click 'submit' after typing in the roll number

Student can take a print out

Students need to send the following SMS: SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Here's how UP Board students can check their Class 10, Class 12 exam results through SMS:The UP Board website says that the result on the website cannot be considered original marksheet. "Neither NIC nor Board of High School & Intermediate Education- U.P., Allahabad is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets are to be issued by the Board separately," the UP Board website read.