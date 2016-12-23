UP farmers get accident insurance

With almost 70 per cent households in Uttar Pradesh dependent on agriculture, the sector becomes the most crucial for the socioeconomic development of the state, contributing more than 30 per cent of its share to the state financial kitty.

Keeping this fact in mind, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav recently launched one of its kind accident insurance scheme called the Samajwadi Kisan Evam Sarvahit Bima Yojana (SKESBY) to provide financial relief to almost three crore households in the state.

The responsibility for executing this insurance scheme has been entrusted on the Directorate of Institutional Finance, Insurance and Externally Aided Project.

Committees have been set up in all districts under the chairmanship of district magistrates to ensure that farmers get the benefit of this scheme. "The scheme has been launched and all arrangements are being made to ensure effective monitoring at the district magistrate level," said Shiv Singh Yadav, director general, Directorate of Institutional Finance, Insurance and Externally Aided Project.

(DIFI & EAP) As part of this scheme, accidental deaths of beneficiaries under any circumstances will be covered. Incidents not covered under the scheme include suicides and deaths resulting from liquor consumption and death in an accident taking place while committing a crime. Under the scheme, the insured family will be given a financial assistance of `5 lakh if the head/bread earner of the family meets an accidental death or is left with permanent disability following an accident. Assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh will also be provided towards the cost of artificial limbs, if required. After tenders were floated by the government, four insurance companies were selected for this scheme, namely; The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, The United India Insurance and the National Insurance Company Limited.







They have already started working for the scheme's effective implementation. The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 900 crore for the scheme, wherein the entire premium will be paid by the government. The Mukhyamantri Banking Evam Bima Helpline number (1520) has been launched by the UP government, along with a toll free number 180030701520. This helpline is the first of its kind in India. "The combined support of the helpline and the toll free number will be a boon to beneficiaries in availing the benefits of this scheme," added Yadav.

