Value of ECB approvals at seven year low in FY17

The total value of External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) approvals stood at $ 21,785.3 million in 2016/17, a seven year low. A slowdown of such magnitude was visible in 2009/10 when the value of approvals stood at $ 21,669.4 million. The value of approvals has been continuously declining since 2013/14.



The value of ECBs was $7,069.7 million lower than the preceding year. The number of ECB approvals, however, inched up to 718 in FY17 from 715 in FY16. There were only two FCCB approvals in the fiscal year 2017.

On the contrary, in the month of March 2017, the value of ECB approvals stood at $3,347.5 million. This is the highest amount of ECB/FCCB approvals recorded since July 2014. Between February and March 2017, the number of approvals shot up to 87 from 65.