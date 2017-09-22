Varanasi-Vadodra Mahamana Express: All you need to know about the superfast train's timings, stations, coaches, features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The Prime Minister later today will flag off third Mahamana Express through video conferencing. Mahamana Express will run between Varanasi and Vadodara. On this occasion, Railways Ministser Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will be present at Vadodara station. The train will run at an average speed of 55.7 km per hour and cover 1,531 km -between Varanasi and Vadodara- in 27 hours and 30 minutes.

With today's launch, Indian Railways will now have three Mahamana Express trains. So far, the Railways runs two Mahamana Express trains - one runs between Bhopal and Khajuraho and another train runs between Varanasi and New Delhi.

Here's all you need to know about the third Mahamana Express



In its inaugural service, Mahamana Express will run as special train with the train no 09103 Vadodara - Varanasi Special and will depart from Vadodara on Friday and reach Varanasi on Saturday. In return direction, the special train with train no 09104 Varanasi-Vadodara Special will depart from Varanasi at 22.00 hrs on Saturday and will reach Vadodara at 01.50 hrs on Monday.

After the inaugural trip, Mahamana Express with train No 20903 Vadodara-Varanasi will run as weekly superfast. It will depart from Vadodara on every Wednesday at 19.40 hrs and will reach Varanasi at 22.20 hrs the next day. In return direction, Mahamana Express with train no- 20904 will depart from Varanasi on every Friday at 06.10 hrs and will reach Vadodara at 09.40 hrs the next day.

Mahamana Express will have 9 stoppage during the journey. The stations where the train will stop are Bharuch, Surat, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Chheoki stations in both directions. The weekly express will have I AC, II tier AC, Sleeper Class and II Class General Coaches. The booking for the train's regular run is already open.