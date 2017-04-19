Vijay Mallya forbidden to exit UK; Govt will make best effort to bring him back, says Arun Jaitley

Narendra Modi-led government's effort to bring back liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India got extra push on Tuesday after the UK accepted its request to help extradite the absconding businessman.

A report in Economic Times quoted sources in CBI and MEA highlighting the importance of the arrest by saying it marked the beginning of the extradition process which now has to reach a "logical conclusion".

The sources further stated that the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London has forbidden Vijay Mallya from leaving the United Kingdom.

Not just this, Mallya reportedly has also been asked to remain confined to his property at Hertfordshire near London. He also has been restrained from applying for international travel documents or be in the possession of any.

Mallya's Indian passport, which was revoked when he moved to London, is now with the Scotland Yard.

The report further stated that Vijay Mallya has also been asked to keep his mobile phone switched on for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said investigative agencies are doing their best to ensure extradition of Mallya.

"I think the government and all the investigating agencies are certainly putting (in) their best efforts because the agencies do believe that an offence has been committed for which the person (Mallya) is required in India," the minister told reporters here.

The minister further said Mallya's extradition is part of the "judicial process" in the UK. "Its part of the judicial process in that country and the judicial process functions on certain considerations," he said in response to queries regarding Mallya's extradition.

Scotland Yard on Tuesday arrested Vijay Mallya and produced him in a Wensminster court acting upon the CBI's extradition request.

However, following the routine concerning with financial crimes, the court after three hours of his arrest granted conditional bail to Mallya on a Rs 5.4-crore bond and stiff terms until May 17 to Mallya.

Mallya's next date of hearing has been scheduled on May 17 at 14:00 hrs for the extradition hearing.

Meanwhile, Mallya from his account tweeted over his arrest and referred the whole episode as 'usual Indian media hype'.





Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected. â Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017

The 61-year-old liquor baron has to face charges in Indian courts in connection with loan default cases.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had left India on March 2, 2016.

In January, an Indian court ordered a consortium of lenders to start the process of recovering the loans.

India had placed a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.

Earlier in January this year, a CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mallya in the Rs 720-crore IDBI Bank loan default case. He is the owner of a Formula One team.

While handing over the request, India had asserted that it has a "legitimate" case against Mallya and maintained that if an extradition request is honoured, it would show British "sensitivity towards our concerns".