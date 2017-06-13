Vijay Mallya's extradition case hearing in Westminster Magistrate Court today

The hearing on extradition of embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya from the UK is scheduled for today.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, was arrested by Scotland Yard on April 18 for fraud allegations, triggering an official extradition process in the British courts.

In May, a four-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had arrived in London earlier to build the case for Vijay Mallya's extradition.

"Our aim is to build a strong, infallible case and these meetings will help resolve issues across the table. The CPS will be arguing based on documents provided by CBI and ED, therefore a joint team is here to address queries they may have," official had told PTI.

Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March last year.

He attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

The absconding business tycoon was also spotted at the India-Pakistan cricket match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Mallya was heckled by cricket fans who chanted "chor, chor" (thief, thief) as he arrived to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval cricket ground.