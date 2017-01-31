Volatility from US elections and demonetisation has been weathered: CEA Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian while addressing the media after tabling of Economic Survey ahead of the budget day, defended the government's demonetisation move as a radical social engineering measure to weed out the black money.

Volatility from both US election and demonetisation has been weathered by the economy, Subramanian added.

The past year has had robust macroeconomic stability, reserves at all time high, CPI inflation has come down, Arvind Subramanian said.

Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey: