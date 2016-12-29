We must stay two step ahead of our enemy, says PM Modi

In an exclusive conversation with the India Today's Editorial Director, Raj Chengappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his thoughts on demonetisation. In his very first interview after the announcement of note ban, PM Modi defended the frequent changing rules.

The Prime Minister said," One must be able to distinguish between policy and strategy and not put them in the same basket. The decision of demonetisation, which reflects out policy, is unequivocally clear." "Our strategy however, needed to be different", he added.

He also said that "We respond promptly to problems and take necessary steps".



In a stern warning to black money hoarders, Modi said, "I know many will prefer if we issue one guideline and then allow them to walk roughshod over it. Let me assure them that no such thing will happen". "We must stay two step ahead of our enemy", he said.