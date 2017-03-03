What is the RoRo service and how will it solve Delhi's traffic problem?

Indian Railways on Thursday launched Roll-on Roll-off (RO-RO) service from Gurugram to carry loaded trucks on wagons powered by electric engines to decongest roads in the national capital region. Here's how it will help ease Delhi's traffic.



Q. What is the RoRo service?

Roll-on Roll-off (RORO) is a service where trucks and cars ride piggy-back on specially designed wagons.

About 30 loaded trucks were transported on the flat wagons from Garhi Harsuru station in Gurugram for Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh.



Q. What are its benefits?

RO-RO is expected to improve air quality in the capital as trucks transported through this service would not be guzzling diesel.

This would reduce traffic on the roads of the national capital region as about 66,000 trucks pass through Delhi and its adjoining areas every day.

"The RO-RO is a boon for Delhi as it would have a direct impact on its air ambient quality and the capital would breathe clean air," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after launching the service.



Q. How will it help Delhi's traffic problem?

According to the Railways, there are about 20,000 trucks which are not meant for the NCR, but enter the region to travel further. There are eight entry/exit routes in the NCR which will be utilised for RO-RO service to take trucks off the road.

It is a win-win situation for truckers as well as for railways as goods will be transported in safe and faster way, saving cost on diesel and man-days besides reducing the pollution level.



Q. Where else in the world does this exist?

Around the world, RO-RO ships are used to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars and trucks that are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels.

In India, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been using RO-RO since January 26, 1999. Last year, KRCL said that it has been able to save over 750 lakh litres of diesel with its RORO service. It transported more than five lakh trucks since the beginning of the service.